Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New York City On Pace For Phase 2 Monday, Allowing Restaurants To Reopen With Outdoor Dining
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:11s - Published
New York City On Pace For Phase 2 Monday, Allowing Restaurants To Reopen With Outdoor Dining

New York City On Pace For Phase 2 Monday, Allowing Restaurants To Reopen With Outdoor Dining

New York City is on track for Phase 2 reopening next week, the mayor said Thursday.

CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

New York City to enter phase two of reopening on June 22: mayor

New York City will begin phase two of reopening on Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday,...
Reuters - Published

NYC restaurants can open with outdoor seating on Monday

NEW YORK (AP) — Restaurants will be allowed to open with outdoor seating on Monday as New York City...
SeattlePI.com - Published

NYC restaurants can open with outdoor seating on Monday

NEW YORK (AP) — Restaurants will be allowed to open with outdoor seating on Monday as New York City...
Seattle Times - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of DACA Program [Video]

Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of DACA Program

The Supreme Court blocked President Trump's attempt to end the DACA program.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:54Published
MVHS updates visitor guidelines [Video]

MVHS updates visitor guidelines

Now that hospitals in New York can allow visitors again, Mohawk Valley Health System released new visitation guidelines.

Credit: WKTVPublished
Rikers Island Inmate Escapes, Captured In East River [Video]

Rikers Island Inmate Escapes, Captured In East River

Officers jumped into the East River to capture an inmate who escaped Rikers Island. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:53Published