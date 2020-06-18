New York City On Pace For Phase 2 Monday, Allowing Restaurants To Reopen With Outdoor Dining
New York City is on track for Phase 2 reopening next week, the mayor said Thursday.
CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.
Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of DACA ProgramThe Supreme Court blocked President Trump's attempt to end the DACA program.
MVHS updates visitor guidelinesNow that hospitals in New York can allow visitors again, Mohawk Valley Health System released new visitation guidelines.
Rikers Island Inmate Escapes, Captured In East RiverOfficers jumped into the East River to capture an inmate who escaped Rikers Island. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.