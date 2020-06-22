Global  
 

New social justice fund established
The Community Foundation of Oneida and Herkimer Counties has created the Racial Justice and Equity Fund to support the efforts to advance equality and social justice.

A long-term strategy to challenge and overcome systemic racism and a broad range of longstanding barriers to opportunity.

This was established with a gift of 50-thousand dollars from the ronald and sheila cuccaro family fund along with a match from the community foundation.

The ceo of the community foundation says this fund is here to stay.

Dicks said the foundation and partner organizations will seek out other major donor and community support to build the fund over time.




