OLE Health hosts a free food giveaway
Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 04:07s - Published
Northern California-based health center, OLE Health believes that everyone regardless of socioeconomic status deserves to live their life well and to the fullest—period.

OLE Health recently hosted a free food event at Napa Valley College where they distributed fresh food and supplies to underserved members of the community.

Throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, OLE has provided healthy food options and resources to communities via drive-through and walk-in pickups.

The events are held throughout California, including Napa, St.

Helena, Calistoga, and Fairfield.

In total, the local non-profit has served 9,672 families and 42,097 individuals, and they will continue to honor their longstanding commitment to hel...

