Related videos from verified sources WBZ Evening News Update For June 19



Part 2 of Phase 2 of coronavirus reopening plan begins Monday; Juneteenth celebrations in Boston; Weymouth Schools rehire all 112 teachers who were laid off; Weekend forecast. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:59 Published 3 days ago Coronavirus In Maryland: June 19, 2020 (PM Update)



More businesses, including gyms and malls, are now able to reopen as Maryland lifts more restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 03:59 Published 3 days ago WBZ Evening News Update For June 18



Locks changed at Oxford gym that had been defying stateโ€™s coronavirus restrictions; AG William Barr visits Boston Police; Mayor Marty Walsh looks to add 184 liquor licenses in Boston. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:08 Published 3 days ago