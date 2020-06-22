Global  

Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Allegation
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Allegation

Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Allegation

Justin Bieber DeniesSexual Assault Allegation On Sunday, Bieber took to Twitter topublicly refute a sexual assault accusationthat had recently been made against him.

Justin Bieber,via Twitter In a series of posts, Bieber provided proof as towhy the alleged incident could not have taken place.

The Twitter user who made the initial claims,identifying herself only as Danielle, alleged that Bieberassaulted her in Austin, Texas, on March 9, 2014.

She detailed the incident in her post,saying it occurred at the Four SeasonsHotel where Bieber was staying.

Bieber denied this, providing proof that he wasnot at the hotel, but instead at an Airbnb withhis then-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Justin Bieber,via Twitter He ended his Twitter thread by sayinghe intended to “take legal action.” Justin Bieber,via Twitter

