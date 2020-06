DMV experiences rocky reopening Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:45s - Published 5 minutes ago DMV experiences rocky reopening The west Flamingo DMV reopening met with outrage as hundreds were turned away from the front doors. Police were called in, and forced to break up parts of the crowd. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WERE TURNED AWAY FROM THE FRONTDOORS.POLICE CALLED IN - AND FORCEDTO BREAK UP PARTS OF THE CROWD.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER SEANDELANCEY IS LIVE AT THE DMV -WITH THE NEW SAFETY PROTOCOLS -- THAT CAUSED ALL THIS TENSION.SEAN?YEAH KALYNA - - THIS LOT USEDTO BE FULL - - AND A LINESTRETCHED ALL AROUND THEBUILDING - - MADE UP MOSTLY OFPEOPLE WHO DIDN'T KNOW THEYNOW HAVE TO HAVE ANAPPOINTMENT TO GET INSIDE.WHEN THE DOORS OPENED AT EIGHT- - A WORKER CAME OUT AND BROKETHE BAD NEWS - LEADING TOPEOPLE CURSING - YELLING - -AND RUSHING THE FRONT DOORS.THEY DEMANDED TO BE LET INSIDE.THEY WERE MET BY D-M-V POLICEWHO TRIED TO KEEP ORDER - - ANDMORE OFFICERS FROM METRO ANDTHE STATE POLICE SOON ARRIVEDTO EXPLAIN WHY PEOPLE WEREBEING TURNED AWAY.WHILE THE CROWD DID REMAINPEACEFUL - - THOSE WHO WAITEDFOR HOURS TO GET INSIDE LEFTDISAPPOINTED AND ANGRY."IT SUCKS.ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU'RE ALLHANDICAPPED UP THERE AND YOU'VEBEEN WAITING SINCE BEFORE THREEIN THE MORNING.FOUR HANDICAPPED PEOPLE, AND MYWIFE THE FIFITH ONE."NOW THE D-M-V INSTITUTED ASLATE OF NEW POLICIES -INCLUDING THE APPOINTEMENT ONLYREQUIREMENT IN URBAN AREAS - -LATE LAST WEEK AFTER A DRIVINGINSTRUCTOR AT THIS D-M-VCONTRACTED THE CORONAVIRUS.OTHER CHANGES NOW INCLUDE AMANDATE THAT ANYONE TAKING ADRIVING TEST WEAR A MASK - -AND STAFF WILL HAVE THEIRTEMPERATURE TAKEN DAILY.D-M-V REPRESENTATIVES SAY THEYADDED THESE NEW POLICIES TOPROTECT THE PUBLIC AND THEIRWORKERS - - AND ELIMINATE LONGLINES THAT HAVE FORMED OUTSIDEOF THESE OFFICES.COMING UP AT THREE - - YOU'LLHEAR FROM A YOUNG MAN WHOACTUALLY DID GET INSIDE TOTAKE HIS TEST.I'LL TELL YOU HOW IT WENT.FOR NOW - - SEAN DELANCEY - -13 ACTION NEWS.TODAY--- THE CULINARY UNIONWILL CONTINUE TO PUSH F







