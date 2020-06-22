Franciscan Health Paramedicine Program is setting an example

Now the state of Indiana is looking to that program as an example for other communities to follow suit.

Paramedicine is an innovative way a patient with chronic conditions is staying healthy at home.

At home.

I talked with two people who have been instrumental in making the paramedicine program in montgomery county a success.

Paramedicine..

Other wise known as mobil integrated health has been a success in montogomery county since it began in 20-17.

"that first year we were able to decrease re- admissions by 4 percent for us in crawfordville so that is a significant improvement."- jessica corbin director care management in western indiana, franciscan the practice includes fire fighters and paramedics in crawfordsville acting as the eyes and ears for doctors when they visit patients at home... they help patients monitor their symptoms and catch problems before they become worse.

"we are actually part of the health system and are fully integrated into our hospital and all our visits are scheduled."

-paul miller division chief, crawfordsville fire department the program is versatile and can be tailored for patients and their specific needs.

"the e.r.

May not be the most appropriate and maybe the primary care is the next best step so we are just helping them navigate how they can get to the right resources."-jessica corbin and that ability to help patients navigate healthcare successfully has caught the attention of state health officials.

"we are on the advisory committee for the state working with dr. kaufmann we work with many ems agencies and a few insurance agencies as well looking at how we can replicate this and financially sustain it so every community member can benefit from it."-paul miller and access to healthcare is what this program is creating more of..

And why the people who helped get the program off the ground are convinced have made it successful.

"access to care can be difficult in some of the rural settings and montgomery county is considered one of those rural area."- jessica corbin "we have a real relationship in our community with the people that we serve and we saw multiple voids that we could fill."-paul miller the paramedicine program is working to compile more evidence of their success so it can be replicated in other part of the state and the country.

