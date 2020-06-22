Global  

Saharan Dust Storm
A monumental dust storm out of the Sahara Desert is approaching the southeast.

A Meteorologist tells us what to expect.

Plume is making the five-thousand mile trek across the atlantic ocean into the u-s.

Today it reached the caribbean, where areas are seeing historic amounts of dust.

The thickness of that dust we're seeing is rare.

It's forecasted to reach east tennessee friday morning, but much of it will be dispersed.

"you're probably going to see some phenomenal sunrises and even pretty nice sunsets also.

Perhaps maybe the shadows are a little bit less of what they normally are.

Maybe like a high cirrus shield, those high clouds that kinda seal the sunshine.

It maybe a couple degrees cooler."

Those with respiratory conditions like asthma, dust allergies, or recovering





Lee Golden Massive Saharan Dust Storm from Africa coming to hit America!! #grandsolarminimum https://t.co/QYnnX92hur 6 minutes ago

Eintou🇦🇬 RT @AlxdrJames: Video get far https://t.co/ZkwGHLdSSj 14 minutes ago

Großes solares Eddy-Minimum hailstorm in Greece, fruit losses .. saharan dust storm & Greenland summer ice anomalies (mini ice age series no.10… https://t.co/DVEdkHvKR9 15 minutes ago

Sibi Rajan @Astro_Doug @Space_Station Pictures of the Saharan dust storm from space ?! 😬 16 minutes ago

Sarah Devin Kaufman @TyphoonMr Hi, Mr. Typhoon. NBC News reporter here. Would you be willing to grant permission to NBCU to use your ph… https://t.co/7zMLwy61kI 17 minutes ago

Karen Lee RT @hazelerea: So there is a massive Saharan dust storm that I don’t see anyone talking about headed for the southeastern United States, fo… 41 minutes ago

Ann of Pompano RT @VivianGonzalez7: BATCH OF SAHARAN DUST is keeping tropical waves in check from organizing. It should filter into our region TUE night-… 49 minutes ago

Cobheran As if we needed another reason to mask up in the COVIDian capitol, please welcome the Saharan Dust Storm. https://t.co/7bPd5Yf74W 57 minutes ago