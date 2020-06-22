Saharan Dust Storm

A Meteorologist tells us what to expect.

A monumental dust storm out of the Sahara Desert is approaching the southeast.

Plume is making the five-thousand mile trek across the atlantic ocean into the u-s.

Today it reached the caribbean, where areas are seeing historic amounts of dust.

The thickness of that dust we're seeing is rare.

It's forecasted to reach east tennessee friday morning, but much of it will be dispersed.

"you're probably going to see some phenomenal sunrises and even pretty nice sunsets also.

Perhaps maybe the shadows are a little bit less of what they normally are.

Maybe like a high cirrus shield, those high clouds that kinda seal the sunshine.

It maybe a couple degrees cooler."

Those with respiratory conditions like asthma, dust allergies, or recovering