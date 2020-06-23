On this week’s Skilled to Work, WTVA reporter Sydney Darden went inside a virtual learning conference to see how teachers can keep things fresh in the classroom while their students learn from miles away.

Skilled to Work: NEMCC's mobile learning conference more important now than ever

Classroom settings have changed throughout this pandemic.

This caused teachers to find new ways to engage with their students virtually... on this week's skilled to work,,, w-t-v-a's sydney darden takes us inside a virtual learning conference to see how teachers can keep things fresh in the classroom while their students learn from miles away.

"the app itself is made up of eight three-minute videos."

Apps, zoom meetings and online virtual chats are breaking education barriers in almost every classroom.

Stand up: "whether you learn best by watching.

Or you learn best by doing.

Virtual learning makes it easy for you to do it all and interact with a large group of other people along the way along the way."

And that's why northeast mississippi community college's mobile learning conference has become so crucial in the distance learning process.

Sot dr. ricky g ford, panelist- "the student is the most important part of any institution and we must put out a great student."

This year the conference went virtual because of the pandemic.

With attendance exploding to over 18-hundred people from 38 different states and 22 different countries.

Sot- dr. michelle baragona, panelist- "our focus this year is remote learning and our transition from a seated type of instruction to a digital instruction."

A transition that's become imperative since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Sot- dr. michelle baragona, panelist- "helping those faculty members shift from a traditional lecture type method that is more a student center activity.

50 presenters over 70 sessions offered new insight to keeping things creative in the classroom.

Giving advice for kids that are just starting pre-k to adults entering their final year of college.

So people can learn together...while social distancing apart.

In tupelo sydney darden wtva 9 news.

The mobile learning conference is held each year in june.

It has become one of the top conferences in the country for mobile learning and technology.

