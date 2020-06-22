Global  

Boris Johnson announces changes to social distancing guidelines in England
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s
Boris Johnson announces changes to social distancing guidelines in England

Boris Johnson announces changes to social distancing guidelines in England

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces alterations to the two metre social distancing guidelines, as more businesses reopen as lockdown restrictions are eased in England.

