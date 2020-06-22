Boris Johnson announces changes to social distancing guidelines in England
Boris Johnson announces changes to social distancing guidelines in England
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces alterations to the two metre social distancing guidelines, as more businesses reopen as lockdown restrictions are eased in England.
