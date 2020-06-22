Boris Johnson announces changes to social distancing guidelines in England

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces alterations to the two metre social distancing guidelines, as more businesses reopen as lockdown restrictions are eased in England.

Boris Johnson will announce England's next step away from lockdown today and is expected to cut...

Pubs, restaurants, cinemas and hotels can reopen in England from 4 July, when the two-metre social...

The Prime Minister is expected to announce huge changes to England's lockdown and social distancing...