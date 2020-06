2m social distancing rule becomes ‘1m plus’ in England

In a bid to assist the reopening of pubs, restaurants and cafes in England, prime minister Boris Johnson has announced that the safe social distancing rule will be reduced from two metres to “one metre plus” from July 4.

Report by Patelr.

