On Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce plans for the hospitality sector to reopen from July 4 and whether the two-metre social distancing rule in England can be relaxed.

MaurMaur RT @NME : It could also be financially ruinous for them to open. @musicvenuetrust https://t.co/iqweTTvrAa 8 hours ago

QUEEN NewsFlash ◇ Only 13% of UK grassroots music venues say they could reopen with two metre social distancing | Ydraft - Ydraft… https://t.co/C3OYfcLc4R 8 hours ago

Caffeine in ur cafe You are serious 😑. "Boris Johnson could announce a new 'one metre plus' social distancing rule" https://t.co/EIjwB0BwcP 6 hours ago

Timsomor (#B1 #FBA #BlackSelfRespect #DOAS) RT @Vanessa60926573 : I am fed up with this buffoon 🙄🙄🙄 "Boris Johnson could announce a new 'one metre plus' social distancing rule" https… 6 hours ago

Redbank House RT @redbankhouse : It has been said that later this week, the new social distancing rule could change to one metre. Do you agree that this s… 5 hours ago

Steve Wragg RT @TelegraphSport : Gyms and swimming pools hope that one-metre social distancing could be their cue to re-open, but are desperate for clar… 3 hours ago