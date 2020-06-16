Global  

Donald Trump threatens statue vandals with 10 years in prison
Donald Trump threatens statue vandals with 10 years in prison

Donald Trump threatens statue vandals with 10 years in prison

US President Donald Trump has instructed Federal Governments to arrest anyone caught vandalising statues in the wake of anti-racism protests across America.

Trump Threatens Executive Action, 10 Years in Prison for Vandals Defacing Public Statues: 'No Exceptions!'

President Donald Trump issued multiple tweets to expand upon his promise to take action against...
marleneprosser1

RT @LBCNews: Donald Trump says he has authorised the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalises a statue or war memorial, with the… 36 seconds ago

LBCNews

Donald Trump says he has authorised the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalises a statue or war memorial… 2 hours ago


FURTHER FOOTAGE: DC police, protesters clash after trying to tear down Andrew Jackson statue

DC police, protesters clash after trying to tear down Andrew Jackson statue

A day of protests in the nation's capital grew tense Monday after protesters attempted to topple and take down a statue of President Andrew Jackson, which is located in Lafayette Square, Washington

DC police, protesters clash after trying to tear down Andrew Jackson statue

DC police, protesters clash after trying to tear down Andrew Jackson statue

A day of protests in the nation's capital grew tense Monday after protesters attempted to topple and take down a statue of President Andrew Jackson, which is located in Lafayette Square, Washington

