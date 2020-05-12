Call for economic support for Indian-administered Kashmir
India’s government says it will spend $250bn to help prop up the economy nationwide, but business leaders in Kashmir say they are being forgotten.
Will become super economic power: Nitin Gadkari on PM Modi's packageWhile speaking to ANI amid coronavirus pandemic on May 12, the Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Nitin Gadkari spoke on economic package announced by PM Narendra Modi. He said,..
Modi announces $266 bln economic packagePrime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 20 trillion rupee support package for India's economy on Tuesday to help mitigate the damage caused by the coronavirus and the lockdown it has triggered. Emer..