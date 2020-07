Cinemas re-open in France, the birthplace of film Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:10s - Published 1 week ago Cinemas re-open in France, the birthplace of film After a three-month coronavirus hiatus, French movie fans made a comeback on Monday (June 22) as cinemas across the country re-opened in the latest phase of the country's relaxation of lockdown measures. 0

