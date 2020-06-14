Joseph Gordon-Levitt: In this moment I think a lot of us are feeling claustrophobic

Global  

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:17s - Published
Joseph Gordon-Levitt discusses similarities with his new film 7500 with lockdown.

He plays a pilot whose plane is hijacked in the tense thriller 7500.

The film is shot entirely in the cockpit of the plane, with Gordon-Levitt largely alone and much of the drama of the hijacking taking place beyond his re-enforced locked door, as he watches in horror on a video screen.

During lockdown he has been living with his two young sons, both under the age of five, with his tech executive wife Tasha McCauley.

The little ones are the reason we haven’t seen Gordon-Levitt around for a little while.

The film is directed by first-time filmmaker Patrick Vollrath, who also co-wrote the script with Senad Halilbasic.

7500 is out now on Amazon Prime Video.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Pop culture is pornographic [Video]

Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Pop culture is pornographic

According to Joseph Gordon-Levitt, modern-day "pop culture is pornographic".

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:15Published

anne_hambuda

anne Joseph Gordon Levitt made this movie what it is. 💀 that floating scene and the jumping from wall to wall??🔥🔥🔥 2 hours ago

Philile_Zandi

Communist Cutie 🍒 Day 4: I love this movie SO much! And I love how Joseph Gordon-Levitt always reminds men that Tom, not Summer, was… https://t.co/KN3MJntx1G 9 hours ago

EuanSucks

Euan @mc_lotta This is like the end of The Dark Knight Rises when it’s revealed Joseph Gordon Levitt was Robin the whole time 19 hours ago

nakelsmiths

lin i cant believe this man looks just like heath ledger & the joseph levitt gordon dude had a kid & had the audacity t… https://t.co/MkWunzxe6H 1 day ago

BrianKlockNews

Brian Klock Thoughts on 7500: Not a complete takeoff. Joseph Gordon-Levitt returns to the screen with his A-game acting is what… https://t.co/epAumVHEyQ 1 day ago

acevedo_jr

Ruben Acevedo Jr. RT @Mark_Hobin: So if you're a Joseph Gordon-Levitt stan, then I highly recommend '7500' to you. Everyone else can just skip this generic a… 1 day ago

romcomgenerator

romcom generator this scottish man's life in athens will never be the same after they meet a farmer. plot twist: a chef is involved… https://t.co/SbioIduPyh 1 day ago

maisha_ebooks

my isha @yellowslides Joseph Gordon Levitt is the only good thing in this world 2 days ago


