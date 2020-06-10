Global  

Mayor De Blasio Discusses Illegal Fireworks
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers his daily press briefing on the latest in New York City.

Mayor De Blasio Forms Illegal Fireworks Task Force To Go After Suppliers In ‘Huge Sting Operation’

New York City neighborhoods have been rocked by the blasts for days, and the number of 311 calls has...
CBS 2

Drivers honk horns outside De Blasio's mansion in protest over New York's illegal fireworks

'If we can't sleep, Mr. Mayor, you won't sleep', said local councilman who demonstrated on Monday
Independent

Illegal Fireworks Displays Show No Sign Of Slowing Down In NYC

Illegal Fireworks Displays Show No Sign Of Slowing Down In NYC Meanwhile, a reminder that Mayor Bill de Blasio has promised a Macy's Fourth of July fireworks show...
Gothamist



Mayor Bill de Blasio is set to announce a multi-agency crackdown on illegal fireworks that have been going off for days throughout the city. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.

Credit: CBS 2 New York
Neighbors say it is not only annoying, but also could be dangerous as complaints in Boston shot up 2,300% from May 2019 to May 2020.

Credit: WCVB
"Some of these fireworks that are being set off, they're not sold in New Hampshire, so I think it's something bigger than that," said Mayor Walsh.

Credit: WCVB