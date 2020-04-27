Apple iOS 14 & MacOS Big Sur; Mixer Shutting Down; Opioid, Inc. | Digital Trends Live 6.23.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Joining us on the show today is FRONTLINE's Tom Jennings and the 'Opioid, Inc.'

Documentary; Financial advisor Winnie Sun and how much should you be saving in and emergency fund; Editor Andy Boxall breaks down the iOS 14 announcements from Apple's WWDC and the latest OnePlus news; Who's Got Game with YouTube creator and gamer Sigils through our partnership with Fullscreen; In the news: Twitter says it won't fact check POTUS tweets when they're non-specific; Square is withholding 20-30% of business transactions for up to 4 months to protect against fraudulent transactions; All the WWDC announcements from Big Sur, iOS 14 and ARM processors; Microsoft announced that it's shutting down Mixer, the Twitch competitor; and Facebook has a new predictive community-based app called Forecast.