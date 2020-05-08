Stephen King in Conversation with John Grisham: Writing on a Computer Video Credit: Simon&Schuster - Duration: 01:11s - Published 4 minutes ago Stephen King in Conversation with John Grisham: Writing on a Computer Stephen King, talking to John Grisham about using a computer when he writes. Learn more about Stephen King's writing process, habits, and the convictions that have shaped him and his work in ON WRITING.The twentieth anniversary edition of ON WRITING is available now, with contribution from Joe Hill and Owen King. Check it out here: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/On-Writing/Stephen-King/9781982159375Watch the entire conversation between Stephen King and John Grisham here: https://youtu.be/-xXj3jcRWs4 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Elijah Wood has never read Stephen King



Elijah Wood admits that he has never read any of Stephen King's work, despite being an avid fan of the movie adaptations. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:51 Published 1 week ago The Troubled Life of Stephen King



There can be no doubt that Stephen King, one of the most popular writers of all time, has found literary success and financial security. But things weren’t always so comfortable. Welcome to.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 08:53 Published on May 11, 2020 Trump adviser Stephen Moore: US jobless rate to reach 20% soon



Larry talks with White House adviser Stephen Moore about the health of the U.S. economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, including his warning of a surging jobless rate. And, he addresses his.. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 24:57 Published on May 8, 2020