Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stephen King in Conversation with John Grisham: On Writing Short Fiction
Video Credit: Simon&Schuster - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Stephen King in Conversation with John Grisham: On Writing Short Fiction

Stephen King in Conversation with John Grisham: On Writing Short Fiction

Stephen King is a master of the short form.

He has written numerous short stories and novellas.

Listen to him discuss the discipline of writing short fiction.

Learn more about Stephen King's writing process in ON WRITING, the bestseller that shares the experiences, habits, and convictions that have shaped him and his work.

The twentieth anniversary edition of ON WRITING is available now, with contribution from Joe Hill and Owen King.Check it out here: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/On-Writing/Stephen-King/9781982159375Watch the entire conversation between Stephen King and John Grisham here: https://youtu.be/-xXj3jcRWs4

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Stephen King in Conversation with John Grisham: Writing on a Computer [Video]

Stephen King in Conversation with John Grisham: Writing on a Computer

Stephen King, talking to John Grisham about using a computer when he writes. Learn more about Stephen King's writing process, habits, and the convictions that have shaped him and his work in ON..

Credit: Simon&Schuster     Duration: 01:11Published
Elijah Wood has never read Stephen King [Video]

Elijah Wood has never read Stephen King

Elijah Wood admits that he has never read any of Stephen King's work, despite being an avid fan of the movie adaptations.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:51Published
Stephen King's IF IT BLEEDS Is… [Video]

Stephen King's IF IT BLEEDS Is…

The #1 New York Times bestseller from master storyteller Stephen King: a new collection featuring a rat, a surprising dancer, a phone with an afterlife—and Holly Gibney.“Phenomenal…Gorgeous.”..

Credit: Simon&Schuster     Duration: 00:34Published