Stephen King in Conversation with John Grisham: On Writing Short Fiction Video Credit: Simon&Schuster - Duration: 00:23s - Published 3 days ago Stephen King in Conversation with John Grisham: On Writing Short Fiction Stephen King is a master of the short form. He has written numerous short stories and novellas. Listen to him discuss the discipline of writing short fiction. Learn more about Stephen King's writing process in ON WRITING, the bestseller that shares the experiences, habits, and convictions that have shaped him and his work. The twentieth anniversary edition of ON WRITING is available now, with contribution from Joe Hill and Owen King.Check it out here: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/On-Writing/Stephen-King/9781982159375Watch the entire conversation between Stephen King and John Grisham here: https://youtu.be/-xXj3jcRWs4 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Stephen King in Conversation with John Grisham: Writing on a Computer



Stephen King, talking to John Grisham about using a computer when he writes. Learn more about Stephen King's writing process, habits, and the convictions that have shaped him and his work in ON.. Credit: Simon&Schuster Duration: 01:11 Published 5 days ago Elijah Wood has never read Stephen King



Elijah Wood admits that he has never read any of Stephen King's work, despite being an avid fan of the movie adaptations. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:51 Published 2 weeks ago Stephen King's IF IT BLEEDS Is…



The #1 New York Times bestseller from master storyteller Stephen King: a new collection featuring a rat, a surprising dancer, a phone with an afterlife—and Holly Gibney.“Phenomenal…Gorgeous.”.. Credit: Simon&Schuster Duration: 00:34 Published on May 27, 2020