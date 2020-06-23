Protesters Try To Pull Down Andrew Jackson Statue Near White House
Protesters tried to pull down a statue of President Andrew Jackson near the White House Monday night before being dispersed by police.
Looking at 'long-term' sentences for protesters: TrumpPresident Donald Trump on Tuesday said 'numerous people' were in jail or were going to jail and he is looking at 'long-term sentences' for protesters who tried to topple a statue of former President..
Nearby Protests Cause Secret Service to Tell Press to Leave White House in a Rare MoveIn an unusual move, media working on the White House grounds were asked to leave as tensions grew over nearby protests. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
