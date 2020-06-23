Tina Fey Apologizes for '30 Rock' Episodes That Feature Blackface The ‘30 Rock’ creator penned a letter to streaming services asking them to remove four episodes that feature characters in blackface.
Tina Fey,
via letter The letter was also signed by
co-creator Robert Carlock and
the show’s home network, NBC.
Jane Krakowski’s character
Jenna Maroney and guest star
Jon Hamm were among those
shown in blackface.
According to ‘Variety,’ the episodes
will be taken down this week and
will not air in syndicated reruns on TV.