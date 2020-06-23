Tina Fey Apologizes for '30 Rock' Episodes That Feature Blackface

Tina Fey Apologizes for '30 Rock' Episodes That Feature Blackface The ‘30 Rock’ creator penned a letter to streaming services asking them to remove four episodes that feature characters in blackface.

Tina Fey, via letter The letter was also signed by co-creator Robert Carlock and the show’s home network, NBC.

Jane Krakowski’s character Jenna Maroney and guest star Jon Hamm were among those shown in blackface.

According to ‘Variety,’ the episodes will be taken down this week and will not air in syndicated reruns on TV.