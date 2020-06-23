Global  

Steve Bing has died aged 55.
Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Law enforcement sources have told TMZ the screenwriter and former partner of Elizabeth Hurley passed away after falling from an apartment building in Los Angeles' Century City neighbourhood.

Steve's publicist Michelle Bega confirmed his death to Sky News, admitting she was "overwhelmed trying to process this unbelievable and sad event".

The screenwriter co-wrote 2003 comedy movie 'Kangaroo Jack' and he financed Tom Hanks 2004 film 'The Polar Express' to the tune of a reported $100 million, nearly half the production cost.

He also executive produced Sylvester Stallone movie 'Get Carter' in 2000, and produced 'Hotel Noir' in 2012.

