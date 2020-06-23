Little Brother Attempts Big Brothers Pool Trick

Occurred on June 18, 2020 / Land O' Lakes, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: This is my little adopted 2-year-old brother Easton and I.

We are in Florida enjoying some pool time and I wanted to take a cool video of me doing some backflips and right after the first one, Easton thought he could give it a try.

Unfortunately for him, it didn’t work out so well and luckily and safely landed in the water without hitting the ledge.

Therefore, since nothing bad happened, it is extremely hard to not laugh at the ending result of his cute little backflip attempt.