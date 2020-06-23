Picture of doctor's hand 10 hours after wearing gloves draws praise for frontline workers Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:54s - Published 9 minutes ago Picture of doctor's hand 10 hours after wearing gloves draws praise for frontline workers An image of a doctor’s palm 10 hours after he removed his gloves has gone viral on Twitter.Awanish Sharan, an Indian Administrative Service officer, shared a photo of the hand on the social media platform.The picture, which shows an incredibly wrinkled palm, has since received over 46,500 likes and more than 750 comments.Since the outbreak, India has reported over 440,000 total cases of COVID-19 and of that number, 14,011 people have died.The highest number of cases has been reported in the state of Maharashtra, which has logged 135,796 cases, according to the New York Times 0

