Kentucky sees record-breaking voter turnout for primary
Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Today's experience: smooth.(track)Under dark clouds...what happened in Boone countyprecincts made seven- andfour- year olds waiting formom smile more than clerkJustin Crigler.(sot/ tc13:10:49/53/ justin crigler/boone co clerk)"We prepped wayahead of time.

So we kind ofknew what we were going toface, the battle, and we werevery prepared and it's gonesuccessfully today."(track)Five-minute waits to vote gotpeople in and out withoutcrowding: a big win.Coronavirus forced Kentucky'sfourth-largest county to fold63 polls and run just two forsafety.Election officials didthe same in Campbell countyand reported no problems andclose to no confusion.(sot/ tc11:49:30/ elizabeth mozea/voter)"We drove 20 minutes tocome down get this donetoday..."(sot/ tc 11:49:40 /elizabeth mozea/ voter)"...itwas super easy.

No lines.

Nowaiting.

Free parking.

So themost inconvenience was justthe drive out of the way."(track)Elizabeth and ScottMozea drove 20 minutes to voteat northern Kentucky'sconvention center.usually,they walk to a precinct closeto home.but this is the onlyplace Kenton county collectedballots.but outside one earlymorning crowd and an afternoonrush-hour surge... clerkGabrielle Summe's biggestchallenge looms after pollsclose.(sot/ tc 12:00:27/gabrielle summe/ kenton coclerk)"...to make sure that wehave a review team be able toget through everything betweennow and June 30th..."votes mailed today will becounted... provided the postoffice delivers beforeSaturday.mail ballots werepopular but voters had otheroptions.others found plenty ofmotivation to





