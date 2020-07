Community Leaders Participate In Somerville Panel On Structural Racism Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:57s - Published 1 week ago Community Leaders Participate In Somerville Panel On Structural Racism Rep. Ayanna Pressley says eliminated qualified immunity is an important first step. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this MA TV News Community Leaders Participate In Somerville Panel On Structural Racism - CBS Boston https://t.co/cWv5iedEp0 1 week ago