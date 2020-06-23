Owensboro Voters Speak on Socially Distanced Primary

Some concerns about long lines and congestion for some kentucky counties polling location for voters to go too - as 44news discovered --- that wasn*necessarily the case today.

Reporter marisa patwa is in owensboro with a look at the process for voters today at the sports center.

Voters lining up to get inside before polling opened at six it the most activity this voting location would see for at least the first half of tuesday-- there was absolutely no line at all when i got here.

"so wasn't sure what the lines would be like but it's gone very smoothly."

Was a surreal voting experience during the kentucky 2020 primary.

With poll workers and voters separated by plexi-glass shields and casting ballots with pens.

They've got it like a well oiled machine in there.

Everybody's hand sanitizing and social distancing.

And while poll workers prepared for a huge turnout and contested lines that wasn exactly the case in owensboro even with just one voting location.

And that s why they had so many spots open for filling out the ballots and so many tables for registering to vote.

This year has also seen one of the highest number of early votes cast in a primary county voters requesting absentee ballots.?they just told me in line i was cleared to vote didn get my request?

Even with some hassles worth voting in person.

Im a disabled veteran and i was wounded in combat in vietnam and so i shed blood so people can do this and i feel it s you know our constitutional right.

A rightovid-19 might alter-- but not take away... reporting in owensboro marisa patwa 44news you can