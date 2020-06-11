Global  

Businesses Work To Keep You, Employees Safe
Morgan County businesses are working to keep their work places safe with 320 new cases appearing in the last 14 days, more than a third of the county's confirmed cases.

Positive.

Morgan county reports 320 new cases in the last 14 days.

That's more than a third of the county's 775 confirmed cases.

Waay 31's casey albritton asked businesses what they're doing to keep you and employees safe.

I spoke to two local business owners here in downtown decatur-- they both told me they are increasing cleaning and sanitizing procedures as cases rise.

Carrington kelly/ boutique owner "it's scary because of course if we get shut down again, it's hard for small businesses to survive."

Business owners in downtown decatur say they are getting nervous as coronavirus cases jump across north alabama.

Robert lowery/ coffee shop employee "it's a scary thing to see and we of course don't want to see that.

I'm of the opinion that it's going to take shape how it's going to take shape and all we can do is fight against it."

So they're making some changes.

Carrington kelly/ boutique owner "trying to take extra precaution as far as cleaning."

Robert lowery works at highpoint coffee roasters.

He told me even though they stepped up cleaning efforts when the pandemic started, it's gone into overdrive recently.

Robert lowery/ coffee shop employee "sanitation, sanitation, sanitation.

Wiping everything down every half hour...even sooner."

Carrington kelly owns the sassy owl boutique.

She's being very careful when it comes to customers trying on clothes.

Carrington kelly/ boutique owner "we take everything to the back that they don't want and spray everything down."

Both kelly and lowery say they are preparing their business for the possibility of another shut down.

Carrington kelly/ boutique owner "trying to work extra hard on our website in case something like that does happen again."

Robert lowery/ coffee shop employee "it sucks, but it's the way it is."

Both business owners tell me they are consistently wiping down everything customers touch.

Reporting in decatur, casey albritton, waay 31 news.





