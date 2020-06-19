Global  

Smurfs The Lost Village movie clip - Smurfy Grove - Gargamel (Rainn Wilson) discovers the Smurfy Grove and goes about capturing everybody except for Smurfette (Demi Lovato).

Plot synopsis: Best friends Smurfette (Demi Lovato), Brainy (Danny Pudi), Clumsy (Jack McBrayer) and Hefty (Joe Manganiello) use a special map that guides them through the Forbidden Forest, an enchanted wonderland that's filled with magical creatures.

Their adventure leads them on a course to discover the biggest secret in Smurf history as they race against time and the evil wizard Gargamel (Rainn Wilson) to find a mysterious village.

Cast: Ariel Winter, Bret Marnell, Danny Pudi, Ellie Kemper, Gabriel Iglesias, Gordon Ramsay, Jack McBrayer, Jake Johnson, Jeff Dunham, Joe Manganiello, Julia Roberts, Kelly Asbury, Mandy Patinkin, Meghan Trainor, Melissa Sturm, Michelle Rodriguez, Patrick Ballin, Rainn Wilson Director: Kelly Asbury

