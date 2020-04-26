Smurfs The Lost Village movie clip - The Great Escape

Smurfs The Lost Village movie clip - The Great Escape - Gargamel (Rainn Wilson) sends his hungry pets after the Smurfs.

Plot synopsis: Best friends Smurfette (Demi Lovato), Brainy (Danny Pudi), Clumsy (Jack McBrayer) and Hefty (Joe Manganiello) use a special map that guides them through the Forbidden Forest, an enchanted wonderland that's filled with magical creatures.

Their adventure leads them on a course to discover the biggest secret in Smurf history as they race against time and the evil wizard Gargamel (Rainn Wilson) to find a mysterious village.

Cast: Danny Pudi, Demi Lovato, Frank Welker, Jack McBrayer, Joe Manganiello, Rainn Wilson Director: Kelly Asbury