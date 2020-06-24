Global  

Smurfs The Lost Village movie clip - I'm a Lady
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Smurfs The Lost Village movie clip - I'm a Lady

Smurfs The Lost Village movie clip - I'm a Lady

Smurfs The Lost Village movie clip - I'm a Lady - Smurf Village and Smurfy Grove both celebrate the return of Smurfette (Demi Lovato) and their newfound friendship.

Plot synopsis: Best friends Smurfette (Demi Lovato), Brainy (Danny Pudi), Clumsy (Jack McBrayer) and Hefty (Joe Manganiello) use a special map that guides them through the Forbidden Forest, an enchanted wonderland that's filled with magical creatures.

Their adventure leads them on a course to discover the biggest secret in Smurf history as they race against time and the evil wizard Gargamel (Rainn Wilson) to find a mysterious village.

Cast: Ariel Winter, Bret Marnell, Danny Pudi, Demi Lovato, Ellie Kemper, Gabriel Iglesias, Gordon Ramsay, Jack McBrayer, Jake Johnson, Jeff Dunham, Joe Manganiello, Julia Roberts, Kelly Asbury, Mandy Patinkin, Meghan Trainor, Melissa Sturm, Michelle Rodriguez, Patrick Ballin, Tituss Burgess Director: Kelly Asbury

