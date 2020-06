Permission to Patanjali coronavirus medicine will be given after seeing report: AYUSH

On Patanjali's coronavirus medicine row, Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Naik said that permission will be given to them after seeing the report.

Naik said, "It's a good thing that Baba Ramdev has given a new medicine to the country but as per rule, it has to come to AYUSH Ministry first.

They even said that they have sent a report.

We'll look into it and permission will be given after seeing the report."