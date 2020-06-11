Ayush Ministry: Permission to Patanjali coronavirus medicine will be given after seeing report

On Patanjali's coronavirus medicine row, Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Naik said that permission will be given to them after seeing the report.

Naik said, "It's a good thing that Baba Ramdev has given a new medicine to the country but as per rule, it has to come to AYUSH Ministry first.

They even said that they have sent a report.

We'll look into it and permission will be given after seeing the report."After the government asked Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved to stop advertising medicines it launched yesterday as "coronavirus cures" until they are examined, Union Minister Shripad Naik said it is a "good thing" that the yoga teacher has given the country a new medicine but it needs proper permission from his Ayush Ministry.

Patanjali sent documents related to the medicines only yesterday to the ministry, he confirmed.