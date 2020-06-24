Chris D'Elia dropped by talent agents Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published 4 minutes ago Chris D'Elia dropped by talent agents Embattled comedian Chris D'Elia has been dumped by his talent agents amid s*xual misconduct allegations. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaRa5KVd Chris D'Elia dropped by talent agents https://t.co/dNLqAjXLBw https://t.co/VX6xgv7WGt 2 hours ago NBKNEWS New post (Chris D'Elia dropped by talent representatives at CAA, WME, 3 Arts Entertainment) has been published… https://t.co/K33JwmHYQu 4 hours ago ComedyNews.Org Comedian Chris D’Elia dropped by talent reps – https://t.co/LV6Gq8hqs3 https://t.co/749mw9eHaF 5 hours ago Post Bulletin Comedian Chris D’Elia dropped by talent reps https://t.co/o6iSB8slKU 5 hours ago Daily Republic News Chris D’Elia dropped by talent representatives at CAA, 3 Arts Entertainment [Los Angeles Times] https://t.co/KAZ9aUN4ND 6 hours ago BigSham69 RT @latimes: Chris D'Elia dropped by talent representatives at CAA, 3 Arts Entertainment https://t.co/2StLwOFuLT 7 hours ago Austin Wright RT @HotNewHipHop: Following allegations of sexual misconduct, things continue to unravel for Chris D'Elia https://t.co/4jeNwaxlDH 7 hours ago CelebrityInsider.org Chris D'Elia Dropped By Talent Agency Following Misconduct Claims https://t.co/SagdaL1Cnx Celebrity News… https://t.co/ekF10fsI7e 8 hours ago