Diesel costs more than petrol after 18th consecutive day of price rise | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:58s - Published 3 minutes ago Diesel costs more than petrol after 18th consecutive day of price rise | Oneindia News Indian and Chinese troops participated in the Victory Day Parade in Moscow, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended along with his Chinese counterpart, no discussion on Galwan Valley expected at the R-I-C meet or otherwise; AAP govt protested Centre's covid-19 guidelines, asking Amit Shah to reverse quarantine orders; A day after Rath Yatra, Odisha DGP asked public not to visit Puri as darshan is not allowed; Maharashtra govt told HC that it cannot hold ICSE exams from July 2nd; Reports say that rumours about 'Kapil Mishra's men' sparked Delhi riots; And in a first, diesel was costlier than petrol in Delhi. #VictoryDayParade #IndiaChina 0

