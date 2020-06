IN THE NEXT HALF HOUR ABOUT ANHOUR BEFORE THE MORNING RUSHREALLY BEGINS.NEW THIS MORNING,PHILADELPHIA POLICE ARESEARCHING FOR A GUNMAN AFTER AMAN WAS SHOT IN KENSINGTON.GUNFIRE ERUPTED AROUNDMIDNIGHT AT SOMERSET ANDEMERALD STREETS.POLICE FOUND A MAN SHOT IN THESTOMACH.

There is no word on a motive.