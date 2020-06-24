new head cheerleading coach

To be borrowed again.

Also in lexington..

The university of kentucky has a new head cheerleader coach.

After a national search...the school announced today that lexington native ryan martin o'connor, will lead the 24-time national championship cheerleading program.

L3: abc 36 news white ryan martin o'connor new uk cheerleading head coach "hey big blue nation, my name is ryan martin o'connor, and i'm so excited to be your coach at the university of kentucky."

O'connor, has previously cheered for u-k and paul laurence dunbar high school.

She most recently was the head cheerleading coach and spirit program coordinator at western kentucky university.

She's been hired to replace jomo thompson.

Thompson and three of his assistant coaches were fired last month after an investigation into allegations of hazing, nudity and alcohol use.

