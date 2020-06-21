'100 percent untrue': Mel Gibson's representative dismisses Winona Ryder's anti-semitism allegations

Mel Gibson's rep says Winona Ryder's anti-semitism allegations are "100 percent untrue".

Winona accused Mel of making anti-semitic remarks toward her in a recently published interview, when she claimed he called her an "oven dodger" whilst at a party.

But now, a representative for Mel has dismissed her allegations, instead accusing Winona of "lying".

Mel's representative said in a statement Winona had originally claimed Mel was also homophobic toward her friend during the same party, and said his anti-semitic remarks upset her because she has "family who died in the camps".

The actress had also come forward with the allegations in a 2010 interview, but at the time said "no-one believed her".