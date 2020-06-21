Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'100 percent untrue': Mel Gibson's representative dismisses Winona Ryder's anti-semitism allegations
Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:13s - Published
'100 percent untrue': Mel Gibson's representative dismisses Winona Ryder's anti-semitism allegations

'100 percent untrue': Mel Gibson's representative dismisses Winona Ryder's anti-semitism allegations

Mel Gibson's rep says Winona Ryder's anti-semitism allegations are "100 percent untrue".

Winona accused Mel of making anti-semitic remarks toward her in a recently published interview, when she claimed he called her an "oven dodger" whilst at a party.

But now, a representative for Mel has dismissed her allegations, instead accusing Winona of "lying".

Mel's representative said in a statement Mel's representative said in a statement Winona had originally claimed Mel was also homophobic toward her friend during the same party, and said his anti-semitic remarks upset her because she has "family who died in the camps".

The actress had also come forward with the allegations in a 2010 interview, but at the time said "no-one believed her".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Mel Gibson's Rep Claims Winona Ryder Is 'Lying' About Anti-Semitic Statements

Mel Gibson‘s representative is slamming Winona Ryder‘s claim that he made anti-semitic and...
Just Jared - Published

Mel Gibson's Rep Calls Winona Ryder Liar, Denies Anti-Semitic and Homophobic Comments

A representative for the 'Braveheart' actor insists Winona Ryder's claims about his anti-Jewish and...
AceShowbiz - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mel Gibson representative accuses Winona Ryder of lying [Video]

Mel Gibson representative accuses Winona Ryder of lying

A spokesperson for Mel Gibson has slammed Winona Ryder for fabricating an anti-Semitic comment he allegedly directed towards her at a Hollywood party.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Winona Ryder stunned by Mel Gibson's anti-Semitic comment [Video]

Winona Ryder stunned by Mel Gibson's anti-Semitic comment

Winona Ryder has added to Mel Gibson's reputation as an anti-Semite by revealing he once referred to her as an 'oven dodger' at a party.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:50Published
Winona Ryder accuses Mel Gibson of anti-semitism [Video]

Winona Ryder accuses Mel Gibson of anti-semitism

According to Winona Ryder, Mel Gibson once referred to her as an "oven dodger".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:09Published