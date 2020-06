Rope-climbing workers help restore Rome landmark Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published 7 minutes ago Rope-climbing workers help restore Rome landmark They climbed the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Altar of Heaven to renovate its wooden roof beams after rain and wind damage. View on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Related news from verified sources



Tweets about this Nachrichtenportal - Freie Welt ➦ Rope-climbing workers help restore Rome landmark » https://t.co/ZfjTSJWNSP 16 minutes ago Andy Vermaut Rope-climbing workers help restore Rome landmark https://t.co/Rnmt6A4YtS https://t.co/3UBbFvv08g 1 hour ago