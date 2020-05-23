Manipur govt is stable, to complete full term: Ram Madhav

BJP Leader Ram Madhav on Manipur government's stability said that the government has been winning elections and it will be stable until 2022.

Ram Madhav said, "Today, we are felicitating our newly elected member of Rajya Sabha.

It was a grand victory for people of Manipur BJP leadership.

We are being asked about stability of Government since 1 year, it is stable and it has been winning elections and will be stable until 2022."