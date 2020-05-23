Manipur govt is stable, to complete full term: Ram Madhav

High-altitude Imphal-Jiribam highway was cut off after massive landslide. Road was washed out near Sinam village, halting traffic completely. Authorities reached the spot to inspect the site and restoration process started. Highway connects Manipur's capital to state's western-most boundary Jiribam.
Age is just a number for Issac Paulallungmuan, who has scored 72% in Manipur High School Leaving Certificate Exam. He is the first 12 years old child who had appeared and cleared the High School Leaving Certificate Exam (HSLC) in the First Division. While speaking to ANI, Paulallungmuan said, "Results were a bit below my expectation. I want to study Zoology and Paleontology as I'm interested in animals. We should always believe in ourselves."
To meet the demand for face masks amid COVID-19 outbreak, apparel manufacturing cum training centre in Manipur has taken an initiative. Besides producing low-costs masks, the factory has decided to provide opportunity to women employees to earn livelihood. Firm is manufacturing around 1500 masks per day. Factory has also provided masks to corona warriors including police, doctors.
Amid corona induced lockdown, vegetable growers of Imphal have been hit severely and are reeling under unprecedented anxiety on the unpredictable future of their occupation. The unease of the farmers primarily stems from the fact that local and state authorities have failed to encourage them or concretely streamline their daily agriculture-farming and allied activities during lockdown. They also fear that the availability of vegetables and food grains in the future might get affected adversely. The restrictions imposed on the movement of people and transportation have already caused a regression with difficulties in procuring fuel for ploughing tractors and short supply of farm machineries. Huge quantities of produce were wasted as there were no places to sell them. Prolonged enforcement of the lockdown, scarcity of water and transport will definitely upset the crop cycles especially in areas like Toubul, Khoijuman and Kwasiphai of Bishnupur district known for producing vegetable items that cater to almost 50 per cent the population of Manipur has lost 80 % of their production.
Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Ram Madhav paid tribute to Dalai Lama on his 85th birth anniversary in Leh. He also paid tribute to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He also cut the cakes on the occasion. Ram Madhav was accompanied by BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.
The Member of Parliament of Rajya Sabha and senior congress leader, Ahmed Patel hits out at central government over his interrogation in a money laundering case by Enforcement Directorate (ED). "I was asked 128 questions. All questions were based on allegations, they had no underlying proof. I replied to the questions, to their satisfaction. I think it's just about political harassment, it's political vendetta. I don't know under whose pressure they're working," said Patel. The Enforcement Directorate on July 02 questioned senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel in connection with a money laundering case, involving Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company Sterling Biotech. The leader also reacted on the matter where Priyanka Gandhi asked to vacate government allotted accommodation within a month. He said, "You can find out how many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) people are staying where they're not entitled to, ex-MPs and MPs are living in Type-8 (bungalows). It's a double standard and nothing but political harassment."
Five political leaders, who had quit the Congress party in Gujarat before the Rajya Sabha elections, on June 27 officially, joined the BJP in state capital Gandhinagar. These five leaders are JV Kakadiya, Jitu Chaudhary, Brijesh Merja, Pradyumansinh Jadeja and Akshay Patel. All the five legislators had also resigned from the state assembly.
Manipur government has set up a dedicated quarantine centre for transgenders in Imphal. For the first time, the Department of Health and Family Welfare has set up two institutional quarantine centres..