Manish Sisodia asks Amit Shah to intervene, asks to scrap new covid SOPs

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking his intervention in scrapping the system requiring every COVID-19 patient to visit a government-run centre for clinical assessment.

Addressing an online media briefing, Sisodia said, “This is not a fight between Amit Shah's model and Kejriwal's model.

We should implement a system in which is convenient for people.”