Harsh Vardhan arrives at MHA for meeting over COVID situation in Delhi

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Health Secretary Priti Sudan arrived at Ministry of Home Affairs for the meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold an important meeting shortly over COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

Delhi LG Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other officials will attend the meeting via video conferencing.

Home Minister Shah has been regularly holding meetings over coronavirus situation in the national capital.