D'Elia Dropped By Agent
Chris D'Elia's fall from the top of the comedy world continues.

D'Elia's career has been destroyed by allegations that Chris D’Elia had solicited underage girls on social media.

Deadline reports that Powerhouse agency CAA has dropped the disgraced comedian as a client.

Over the weekend Whitney Cummings slammed D'Elia's behavior.

She was “devastated and enraged by what I’ve read and learned” about the allegations.

Additionally, streaming services removed an episode of the series Workaholics which features Chris D’Elia as a child molester.

Pressure is growing on Netflix to pull D'Elia's stand-up specials from circulation.

