Banner organisers won’t undermine Burnley’s ‘fantastic’ community work – Dyche

Sean Dyche is keen to ensure the actions of a minority do not overshadow the work done by Burnley in the community after a banner bearing the slogan ‘White Lives Matter’ was flown over the Etihad Stadium during their match against Manchester City.

The club have condemned the banner and promised to impose life bans on the perpetrators if they can be identified, and Dyche said the message stood in contrast to the club’s principles.