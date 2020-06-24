Dr. Mark Kortepeter Debunks COVID19 Myths; Amazon May Offer Live TV | Digital Trends Live 6.24.20 Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published 5 minutes ago Dr. Mark Kortepeter Debunks COVID19 Myths; Amazon May Offer Live TV | Digital Trends Live 6.24.20 On Digital Trends Live today: Joining us on the show today is Dr. Mark Kortepete, author of 'Inside The Hot Zone' and infectious disease expert; Caleb Denison walks through the latest premium TV announcements from Sony, LG and Samsung; Riley Winn with What Comes Next - how offices and buildings are reopening during the pandemic; TBD with Adrien Warner and Jess Surbaugh - a weekly confluence of tech and pop culture - this week it's fat bears; In the news: Twitter bans 'Blueleaks' publisher DDoSecrets; GOP senators proposed a bill that would ban the use of unbreakable encryption in tech products; We detail and app that will act as your personal privacy assistant across all your social platforms; Ford commits to going carbon neutral by 2050 - giving itself 30 years to make it happen; Amazon is likely going to add live TV to its Prime Video service; And Fortnite's concert series continues on June 25th with Diplo headlining. 0

