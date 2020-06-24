Sly Kids Think They Had Successful Sneak Out

Occurred on June 16, 2020 / Miami, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "My son and his 4 friends thought they got away with the great escape of their lives.

Little did they know that our cameras captured their little escape.

At 2 am in the morning they snuck out through the window.

One of the boys was the lookout.

They jumped over the fence, army crawled under our beams to make their great escape.

According to the boys, they went to visit some girls around the neighborhood.

At 4 am they come running back, crawling under the beam and jumping back through the window.

They thought they got away with it!!

They left a clue for me to check the cameras.

That morning I showed them my discovery and had them tell their parents that day by 6 pm what they did."