2 Dallas COVID-19 Testing Sites To Lose Federal Funding
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas
Two large drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Dallas are going to lose federal funding at the end of June, but Gov.

Greg Abbott says a new "superior" strategy will take their place.

