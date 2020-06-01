Global  

Federal Appeals Court Dismisses Flynn Case
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:21s - Published
Federal Appeals Court Dismisses Flynn Case

Federal Appeals Court Dismisses Flynn Case

A federal appeals court has ordered the dismissal of the criminal case agains Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security advisor.

