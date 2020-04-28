Today on On The Beat, Dr. Griffin from Griffin Center for Cosmetic Surgery joins us to talk about facelifts.

On The Beath - 06/24/20 Griffin Center for Cosmetic Surgery

Troy: welcome to on the beat everyone.

I'm over here with dr. griffin from griffin center for cosmetic surgery.

And today we're talking about a conversation that i know is out there in the news.

It's out there in every reality show.

Am i talking about facelifts?

How are you my friend?

Dr. griffin: i'm fine, thank you.

Troy: okay, let's have that conversation about, we don't always want to know facelifts.

How different is it for a man and a woman in facelifts?

Dr. griffin: well, they're quite different.

Troy: yeah.

Dr. griffin: men, i personally do not feel look as well with the facelift as women do.

Troy: i hear you on that.

Dr. griffin: and men, i focus more on the neck- troy: yeah.

Dr. griffin: ... and the jowl area, and not so much through here.

There's just something different, troy, about the elasticity, it may have to do with the beard, the hair density- troy: i got you.

Dr. griffin: ... blood flow, but i just don't think men look great having a total facelift.

Troy: i hear you with that one.

And i do want to discuss with you when it comes to, when should we consider having a face lift?

Should someone be looking at it in their 40s, in their 50s?

Help everyone at home to sort of plan that out maybe.

Dr. griffin: there's no right or wrong answer.

Troy: really?

Dr. griffin: it depends on when you want a face lift, when the changes bother you.

Sometimes it's earlier in life, and people just do not want a dramatic change.

So they'll do a face lift earlier then count on maybe some revisions later in life.

Others wait until, you know, they need a more drastic procedure.

Troy: i got you.

Well, we're looking at some before and after shots while we're doing the conversation, but how has it changed over the years?

Back in the day they were pulled so tight.

What do you like to see in a result of a facelift?

Dr. griffin: well, i want a natural look.

I don't want someone to look like they stepped out of a wind tunnel.

Troy: yes.

Dr. griffin: and also, they last longer now, and we don't have to pull things as tight because a natural looking face lift lasts just as long as a face lift where the tissues have been pulled very tightly.

Troy: really?

Dr. griffin: yes, because now we don't just deal with skin.

We actually go in underneath, and take out some of the tissue and then suture that back together- troy: and tighten it all up?

Dr. griffin: ... then lay the skin passively over.

Troy: interesting.

Dr. griffin: we don't even pull the skin.

Troy: where do we now do the stitches?

Because there was a lot of conversation.

We used to do it around the ear, up above the eye area.

Dr. griffin: well now, years ago, if someone needed something in this area due to the brow sinking or becoming tautic, then we would make an incision way up in the hair.

But now the incision is well within the hairline.

It doesn't extend up.

We don't change the hairline position.

We hug the ear, come around the back of the ear, and then into the hair.

If we need something in this area, we do that and we'll be talking about this later.

Troy: yeah.

Dr. griffin: through very tiny incisions, and we do that endoscopically.

Troy: really?

Dr. griffin: yes.

Troy: okay.

Who's not a good candidate for a facelift?

Dr. griffin: someone who has serious medical problems, that the anesthesia would not be a decent risk for them.

And also the patient who smokes.

Troy: okay.

Dr. griffin: they would need to stop three weeks before and three weeks after.

Troy: are you ever, is it ever too late to consider a face lift?

Dr. griffin: never.

Troy: okay.

Dr. griffin: long as you're healthy- troy: and have the conversation with someone like you?

Dr. griffin: absolutely.

Troy: that's what we like.

Dr. griffin: absolutely.

Troy: that's what we like.

Dr. griffin: absolutely.

Troy: you're great.

We really appreciate your knowledge.

Everyone.

Dr. griffin is.

All that information is up on the screen.

Griffin center for cosmetic surgery, and today we were talking all about facelifts.

I love it.

